Samson, Kishan, Pant in New Role as ‘Wicket-Keepers’

With plenty of competition for wicket-keepers' roles within the Indian Premier League teams, the young Indians are discovering multiple dimensions to their cricket. Both Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Sanju Samson have also featured during this tournament purely as batsmen.

But with Jos Buttler (RR) and Quinton de Kock (MI) being the senior and more established wicket-keepers in their respective teams, both Kishan and Samson haven't been able don the gloves. Samson though has regained the gloves of late after giving it up for Jos Buttler.

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals played only as a batsman for India during the 2019 World Cup with MS Dhoni donning the keeping gloves.

"I will play whatever role the team asks me to," said Samson during a game a few days ago.