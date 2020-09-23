Worked Hard on Fitness, Power-Hitting: Sanju Samson on 32-Ball 74

Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 22 September, smashing 74 off 32 balls as RR scored a mammoth 216/7.

"My game plan is [to] stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit," said 25-year-old Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

"I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."