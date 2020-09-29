Samson Is an Artist, and Finesse, Not Consistency Might Be His Art

For over four years, the player was overtly obsessed with getting a national call-up, an obsession that made him question his love for the game, almost got him to give up playing the sport entirely and saw him embroiled in disciplinary issues.

A changed perspective, however, enabled him to clear the cobwebs that surrounded him, which in turn made him realise the importance of strength-training. Using equipment used by MMA fighters and rugby players, Samson started enjoying the process, realising that consistency will be a by-product of it.

“Nowadays I find myself relaxed when batting, even smiling while batting. Even when I miss a ball. Earlier I would get angry with myself and say ‘come on Sanju how could you miss that ball’, now I tell myself ‘it is ok, the bowler is also trying his best to get you out’. I have started enjoying the game once again, just like the times when I first started playing,” he says.

While consistency is harped upon, Samson has been yearning for the childlike enthusiasm that fascinated him towards cricket in the first place. With back-to-back fifties in the IPL this year, we can safely say that a different approach has worked wonders, and even if he fails in the next game, it should not be overtly scrutinised. We can, instead, look forward to the splendid knocks that will not be short of jaw-dropping amazement. For, let us get this straight - Samson is an artist but consistency might never be his art.