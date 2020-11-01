Dhoni’s CSK End on a High, But Also Knock Out KL Rahul’s KXIP

A third consecutive half century from Ruturaj Gaikwad (62*) after a solid bowling display from Chennai Super Kings was instrumental in helping the three-time champions finish with their IPL 2020 campaign with a flurry in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

The defeat means Kings XI Punjab’s campaign in IPL 2020 is over. After a poor start they won five games on the bounce before the wheels came off against Rajasthan Royals on Friday and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Gaikwad’s season started off with an extended quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test, but he returned strongly and guided his side to a nine-wicket win against KL Rahul’s KXIP.