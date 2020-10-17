Steve Smith Elects to Bat First, Virat’s RCB Make 2 Changes

RCB come into the game placed third in the IPL league standings despite having lost to Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets in their previous outing.

RCB tinkered with the batting line-up against Punjab and it backfired completely. An in-form AB de Villiers was demoted to number six while Shivam Dube was promoted up the order.

On the other hand, the Steve Simth-led RR are languishing at the seventh position on the points table with six points. The side boasts of a strong batting line-up. They come into the match on the heels of a defeat to Delhi Capitals. Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have failed to keep the momentum going. Samson and Smith were clinical in their two outings earlier in Sharjah but a change in venue also saw a dip in their form.