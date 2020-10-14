RR vs DC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) when they meet in Dubai on Wednesday, 14 October.

The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

On Wednesday, RR have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side.

The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season.

On the other hand, DC are placed second in the points table but they do have worries. After losing the services of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma for the rest of the IPL, DC will have to hit the field also without Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for a week due to hamstring injury.