RR vs CSK Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

After an impressive outing in their IPL campaign opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

For the Steve Smith-captained Royals, this will be the first match of the season. Looking at CSK's close win over Mumbai, the Royals' team management would seek something extra from their players against the three-time champions that have dominated the league in almost every season.

The 'Yellow Brigade' started the season in the absence of two of their star players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh - who have opted out of the tournament for personal reasons. However, class acts by Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) ensured the CSK a comfortable win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.