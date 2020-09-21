RCB Take Game-Turning 8 Wickets in 5 Overs, Beat SRH by 10 Runs

The Virat Kohli-led franchise were off to a flying start as openers Padikkal and Aaron Finch posted 86/0 in 10 overs.

Pacer Vijay Shankar finally broke the 90-run partnership in the 11th over, as he clean bowled Padikkal, who scored 56 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours. Finch was caught LBW for 29 off the very next ball, bowled by Abhishek Sharma.

Skipper Kohli didn't last long. He scored 14 runs off 13 balls before becoming a victim of T Natarajan.

De Villiers kept scoring from the other end and just when the SRH seemed to control the scoring rate, he upped the ante and slammed two consecutive sixes in the 19th over to take the RCB past the 150-run mark. The former South African cricketer scored 51 off just 30 balls before he was run out in the final over.