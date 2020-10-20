Replacing Karthik With Morgan as Captain Not a Right Move: Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders was a very strange and wrong move.

Ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians on October 16 in the ongoing IPL, Karthik stepped down as KKR skipper and handed over the reigns to World Cup-winning England captain Morgan.

Karthik had taken the decision with a "view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause".