IPL: Sunrisers Win Toss, Opt to Field Against Virat Kohli-Led RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Monday, 21 September, won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg and T. Natarajan are making their debuts for Sunrisers while Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are playing their first games for RCB.

"We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night (Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab). We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side," said Warner after winning the toss.

Warner has included Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan as the other two foreign players in the playing XI while Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi sit out.