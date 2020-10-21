Kohli’s RCB Cruise to 8-Wicket Win After Restricting KKR to 84

After restricting KKR to 84/8 – the lowest team score in 20 overs in the IPL – Virat Kohli’s RCB reached their target with 39 balls remaining.

With this win, the Royal Challengers replace Mumbai Indians on the second spot in the standings with 14 points from 10 matches, while KKR remain at the fourth spot with 10 points.

KKR took the field without Sunil Narine and Andre Russell – the first time since 2012 that neither all-rounders were in the playing eleven. ‘Andre picked up a niggle in the last game and Narine isn't hundred percent,’ captain Morgan had said after announcing his squad.