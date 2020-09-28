Kohli Fails Again But Three Batsmen Score 50s, RCB 201/3 vs Mumbai

Captain Virat Kohli failed to make a mark once again as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a massive 201/3 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, 28 September.

Put in to bat, openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got the team off to a great start. The duo added 81 runs before Trent Boult (2/34) gave Mumbai a breakthrough, removing Finch for 52 (off 35 balls) as Kieron Pollard took a simple catch at long-off.

Kohli joined youngster Padikkal at the crease but managed just a 11-ball 3 before hitting a delivery off Rahul Chahar straight to extra cover, and into his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma’s hands.