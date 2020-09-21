Virat Kohli & Co to Honour COVID Heroes With Special Jerseys

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are innumerable frontline workers who have put their lives at stake for the sake of others. To pay tribute to all the COVID warriors, now, RCB players will be seen wearing a jersey with “My COVID Heroes” engraved on them through the course of IPL 2020.

The quote honouring the “COVID Heroes” will be printed on the back of the jerseys. Also, RCB will be donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys which will be worn by the players in the first match of the season to GiveIndia Foundation.