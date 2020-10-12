Kohli-ABD Hit 83 Runs in Last 5 Overs, Take RCB to 194/2 vs KKR

From 111/2 in 15 overs, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 194/2 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, 12 October.

The duo stitched an unbeaten 100-run stand, with de Villiers scoring a quickfire half-century off just 23 deliveries. The former South African cricketer's 33-ball 73* featured six sixes and five boundaries.

Kohli, on other hand, hit just one boundary and remained unbeaten on 33* (off 28 balls).