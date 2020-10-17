ABD’s Knock, Tewatia’s Catch: Big Moments From RCB’s Win Over RR

Choosing to bat first, captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help Rajasthan reach a competitive 177 for six wickets in 20 overs.

In response, Virat Kohli’s 44 and AB de Villiers’ quickfire half-century helped RCB cross the line with seven wickets in hand and just two balls remaining.

Here’s a look at the big moments from the match that helped RCB consolidate their position at third place on the points table.