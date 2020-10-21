RCB’s Mohammed Siraj First Bowler to Bag Double Maiden in IPL

RCB's medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj became the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match when his side clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 39 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, 21 October.

Siraj broke the backbone of RCB's top order with his spell of 3/8 in four overs. He was included in the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

In his first over, he bowled a double wicket-maiden. He picked up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi off his third ball and then followed up by rattling the stumps of Nitish Rana. He was on a hat trick but Tom Banton, coming in at number four, escaped the hat trick ball.