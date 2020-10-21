RCB’s Mohammed Siraj First Bowler to Bag Double Maiden in IPL
RCB also became the first team to bowl maximum number of maidens in an IPL match.
RCB's medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj became the first player in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match when his side clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 39 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, 21 October.
Siraj broke the backbone of RCB's top order with his spell of 3/8 in four overs. He was included in the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.
In his first over, he bowled a double wicket-maiden. He picked up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi off his third ball and then followed up by rattling the stumps of Nitish Rana. He was on a hat trick but Tom Banton, coming in at number four, escaped the hat trick ball.
In his second over, he finally dismissed Banton, who edged it to be caught by AB de Villiers. The RCB bowler gave away only two runs in his third over and six runs in his fourth, ending with the match figures of 3/8.
RCB also became the first team to bowl maximum number of maidens in an IPL match. Apart from Siraj, Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a maiden each.
