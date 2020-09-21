RCB’s 20-Year-Old Opener Devdutt Padikkal Impresses on IPL Debut

Opening alongside Aaron Finch, for a team captained by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal embraced the challenge, giving Royal Challengers Bangalore a solid start to their IPL 2020 campaign.

Making his debut in the team’s first match of the season, Padikkal smashed eight boundaries as he scored 56 off 42 balls.

The young Karnataka batter switched gears after the first over, hitting Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Natarajan for boundaries with ease. Even as the Aussie limited-overs skipper watched from the other end, Padikkal raced to 34 off 22 balls in the first 5 overs of the innings. Finch, at that point, was on 10 off 10 balls.