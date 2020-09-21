Ashwin Injures Left Shoulder But Hopeful of Playing the Next Game

Ashwin came for the post-match presentation without any support on his left arm, giving fans hope that he would be able to recover from the injury soon. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also mentioned in the post-match interview that Ashwin had told him that he would be ready for the next game.

"I met him before the Super over, he said he will be ready for the next game. But, in the end the physio is going to decide," he said.

Ashwin bowled the sixth over of Punjab’s innings when he injured his arm and was taken out of the game. Not being able to bowl his remaining quota of overs, Marcus Stoinis had to bowl those three overs. Although Delhi prevailed in the Super Over, Stoinis was going for runs and Delhi did miss Ashwin’s presence with the ball.