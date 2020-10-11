Needing 54 Runs in 4 Overs, Tewatia-Parag Smash Rajasthan Past SRH

Rajasthan Royals were on course to lose their fifth-straight game this season.

However, middle-order batsmen Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia bailed their team out by smashing 58 runs in 23 balls to take RR over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Choosing to bat first, Sunrisers posted 158/4, courtesy Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48), on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 11 October.

In response, Rajasthan were reduced to 78/5 in 12 overs when Parag and Tewatia staged a fightback. The duo’s unbeaten 85-run stand helped RR reach their target with five wickets in hand and one ball remaining.