Highest Successful IPL Chase: 5 Big Moments From RR’s Win vs KXIP

In a thrilling tie of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals broke the record for the highest successful run chase in the league’s history, defeating Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 27 September.

Put in to bat, KXIP posted a massive 223/2 in their 20 overs courtesy a maiden IPL century from Mayank and his 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul.

RR captain Steve Smith and No.3 batsman Sanju Samson formed a solid partnership but the dismissal of both batsman set the team’s run chase back. However, Rahul Tewatia came in and smashed seven sixes in a 31-ball knock, guiding Rajasthan to a record-breaking win.

Here’s a look at five big moments from the match.