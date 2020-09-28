IPL 2020: Tewatia Himself & Twitter React to His Sharjah Striking

“It’s a wicked game, sometimes the luck goes your way. You can easily go from a hero to the villain; you just enjoy the good days I guess,” said Marcus Stoinis after his all-round performance for the Delhi Capitals in the second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

While Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia had almost become the latter but ended up being the former after his own admission that the first half of his innings was the worst 20 balls he has played in his career, before smashing five sixes in an over.