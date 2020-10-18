Rahul Tewatia in IPL 2020: Much More Than A Mere Flash in The Pan

The first IPL match that Tewatia played was for his current franchise Rajasthan. After featuring in just three games in his debut year, he was traded to Kings XI Punjab. The all-rounder then took the field in IPL 2017 but was soon traded to Delhi and is back with Rajasthan this year.

One cannot fault you for not tracking Rahul Tewatia closely, for he never played a full season in the IPL, nor did his numbers stand out. In fact, that the franchises picked him in the first place is interesting.

With a batting average of 17.27 in first-class cricket and a bowling average of 30.05, Tewatia is one of those all-rounders who you hope will go on to swap their averages in the two faculties as they get better at their game.

In T20s, his bowling average of 25.50 is nothing extraordinary but one that stands out is his batting strike rate of over 150. Coupled with this, Tewatia's earnest and impressive efforts in the lead up to IPL 2020 got him a nod in the starting XI.