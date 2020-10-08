‘Rahul, Naam Toh Suna Hoga,’ SRK Shouts for Tripathi From Stands

It was a dream night for Rahul Tripathi. After being given a chance to open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders, Tripathi played a whirlwind innings of 81 runs in just 51 balls. Not just that, his side won the contest and he got a cheering Shah Rukh Khan from the stands, praising him after the match.

Tripathi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his innings and just when he walked up to talk to Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation, Shah Rukh Khan shouted from the stands, his famous dialogue from a few of his films, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’ and both of them burst into laughter.