‘Rahul, Naam Toh Suna Hoga,’ SRK Shouts for Tripathi From Stands
Tripathi said it was ‘dream come true’ for him to play in front of Shah Rukh Khan and coming to KKR was special.
It was a dream night for Rahul Tripathi. After being given a chance to open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders, Tripathi played a whirlwind innings of 81 runs in just 51 balls. Not just that, his side won the contest and he got a cheering Shah Rukh Khan from the stands, praising him after the match.
Tripathi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his innings and just when he walked up to talk to Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation, Shah Rukh Khan shouted from the stands, his famous dialogue from a few of his films, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’ and both of them burst into laughter.
‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’ is a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh's 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Congratulating Tripathi for his innings, Shah Rukh Khan wrote ‘Rahul, Naam toh suna tha.... kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ (Rahul, must have heard the name before, his game is even better than that).
When asked about his journey in the IPL when he started opening for Rising Pune Supergiants and had a great season, Tripathi said that coming to KKR was very special and it was a ‘dream come true’ to perform in front of Shah Rukh Khan.
After not getting enough chances for Rajasthan Royals in the past couple of seasons, Tripathi was released by them, only to be picked up by the Knight Riders in the last year’s auction. After missing the early games, he got a chance in the lower-middle order against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday and impressed everyone with his attacking innings of 36 (16). He was given the chance to open the innings on Wednesday, after a string of low scores by Sunil Narine at the top of the order.
Asked about his batting order and whether he prefers to open, Tripathi said that he was prepared for both the roles (opening and batting in the middle-order) and has practised accordingly. He said that ball was coming onto the bat and he played his natural game.
After the match, he even recreated the famous pose of Shah Rukh Khan with trophies in both his hands. He also got the chance to meet him when KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik called him from the stands.
Tripathi’s innings of 81 runs helped his team get to 167, which in the end proved to be enough as KKR beat CSK by 10 runs.
KKR will next face the Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, 10 October, in Abu Dhabi.
