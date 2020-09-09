Don’t Agree With Mankading but Ashwin’s Point Valid: Ponting

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting seem to have found middle ground in their views on Mankading -- the act of a bowler running out the batsman at the non-striker's end before delivering the ball.

Ponting had earlier said before travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join the rest of the team for the upcoming IPL that he will be having a discussion with Ashwin on the topic, on which the two had expressed radically opposing view points.

While Ashwin had said that he would do it again, as he famously did last year to dismiss Jos Buttler while captaining the King's XI Punjab, Pointing was against running out the batsman in that fashion.