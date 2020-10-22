IPL Points Table: SRH Climb Two Spots to Fifth, RR Slip to Seventh

Steve Smith’s RR on the other hand have slipped one place to seventh, further reducing their chances of finishing in the top four and making the cut for a Playoffs berth.

Choosing to bowl first, Jason Holder led the way as SRH restricted RR to 154/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Brought in as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, Holder took the important wickets of Sanju Samson (36), RR captain Steve Smith (19) and the dangerous Riyan Parag (20) and ended the innings with figures of 3/33.