IPL 2020 Points Table: RCB Climb to 3rd Spot, Mumbai Slip to 5th

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli slammed a boundary off the last ball of the Super Over tie-breaker to register a thrilling win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians after the scores were tied in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, 28 September.

In the Super Over, RCB’s Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs. Kohli and AB de Villiers then scored the required runs off pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win two points for RCB.

With this win, RCB moved to third place in the league’s standing while Rohit Sharma-led MI slipped dropped a place to fifth.