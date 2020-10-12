IPL Points Table: Mumbai Take Top Spot, RR& SRH Tied on Points

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table.

Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.