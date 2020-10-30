CSK beat KKR: Mumbai Enter Playoffs & KKR Just Have Slim Chance

The defeat keeps KKR in fifth place on 12 points with one game left to play. Their inferior net run rate puts them below Kings XI Punjab, with whom they share 12 points. However, Punjab have played one match less and they will be in action on Friday night against Rajasthan Royals who also have an outside chance of qualifying.

Though the win does nothing for Chennai’s chances as they became the first team to be ruled out of the playoffs race, earlier this week, it however does mean Mumbai Indians have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai currently have 16 points from 12 matches and with no more than 3 other teams having enough games in hand to reach that many points, the defending champions have booked a spot in the last week of the tournament.