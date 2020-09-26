IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Take Lead After Beating CSK

Prithvi Shaw's 64 and a clinical bowling performance led by South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in their IPL encounter on Friday.

Chasing a target of 176, CSK hardly ever looked capable of reaching the score and were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs. This is the three-time champions' second consecutive defeat this season.

The win now leaves Delhi Capitals at the top of the standings, having won both their matches so far.