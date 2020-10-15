IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Replace MI at Top, RR Sixth

Delhi Capitals climbed back to the top of the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 14 October.

Choosing to bat first, opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals scored 161/7 in their eighth league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

While defending, DC looked off the pace for much of the second innings but the bowlers led by South African duo Anrich Nortje (2/33) and Kagiso Rabada (1/28) stifled the batting side for runs in the death overs to take the game away from them.