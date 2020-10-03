IPL Points Table: CSK Remain Last After 3rd Loss, SRH Climb to 4th

It was of prime importance for CSK to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night but unfortunately, they lost the nail-biting encounter in Dubai by 7 runs.

Chasing a 165-run target, CSK were restricted to 157/5 in 20 overs, courtesy some economical spells by the SRH bowlers, who were clinical enough to defend a moderate total. This was the second straight win for SRH, who had scored 164 for five wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss. They now take the 2 points from the victory and move to fourth in the standings while Chennai remain last with their one win coming in the tournament-opener against Mumbai Indians two weeks back.