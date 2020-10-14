IPL Points Table: CSK Move Up With a Win, Tied on Points With SRH

A complete team performance from the Chennai Super Kings helped them topple David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night.

After their topsy-turvy run in IPL 2020, the Chennai based franchise have managed to clinch their 3rd win of the season.

With this win under their belt, they have managed to displace Rajasthan Royals from the 6th position and move up by one spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain fixed at the 5th position, now tied on points with CSK.