IPL 2020 Points Table: SRH Moves to 3rd Position

A look at the IPL 2020 points table after SRH defeated KXIP by 69 runs.

Ashish Satyam
Published
IPL
1 min read
Bairstow and Warner had a partnership of 160 runs.
i
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

In today's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, Kings XI Punjab were defeated by the SRH by 69 runs.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner gave the perfect beginning to the game, and SRH were able to score 201 runs in 20 overs.

But with steady wickets falling on the Kings XI innings, they could not chase down the target. KXIP are currently at the bottom of the points table with only 2 points.

SRH moves to the 3rd position and are just behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

