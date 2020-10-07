IPL 2020 Points Table: MI Crush RR, Replace DC at Top Spot

Mumbai Indians secured their third win on the trot as they eased past Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday's IPL match. Suryakumar Yadav and the other batsmen of MI had put 193 runs on the scoreboard, with the loss of 4 wickets.

On RR's side, no one except Jos Buttler was able to perform with the bat. After winning the match by 57 runs, Mumbai Indians climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals and RCB.

Rajasthan Royals are second last in the points table, with only 4 points from the 5 matches they have played so far this season.