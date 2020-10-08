IPL 2020 Points Table: KKR Move to 3 After Beating Dhoni’s CSK
A look at the IPL 2020 points table after KKR defeat CSK by 10 runs.
Fans were expecting another win for Chennai Super Kings in Wednesday's match, after the superb innings played by the two opening batsmen in the previous match. Kolkata Knight Riders were all out by the last ball in the first innings. They had put up a decent score of 167 on the scoreboard.
But, CSK lost the match and also missed out on the two crucial points, which would have helped them get ahead in the points table. KKR won the match by 10 runs.
KKR now stand at the third position in the points table, while Chennai is at the fifth position, ahead of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kings XI Punjab.
