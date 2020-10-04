IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi beat KKR to Take Top Spot, RCB at 2
A look at the IPL 2020 points table after DC defeated KKR.
i
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders had 4 points each at the beginning of Saturday’s evening fixture. KKR were however trailing DC based on Net Run Rate.
How following their match that saw over 400 runs being scored, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi have reached at the top of the points table.
Delhi beat KKR by 18 runs after Karthik’s team scored 210/8 in their 20 overs in reply to DC's 228/4 in 20 overs at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. KKR would have had to complete the highest ever IPL run chase, a record that was broken just last Sunday at the same ground.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!