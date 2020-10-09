The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Trump Punjab With Ease

On episode 22 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about the see-saw battle for victory between Punjab and Hyderabad on Thursday night in Dubai.

As has become the norm, David Warner stuck to his pattern of winning the toss and electing to bat first, against KL Rahul’s Punjab. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the season but he missed the last game as well so not much changed in Warner’ playing XI with just Khaleel Ahmed coming in place of Sid Kaul. Punjab though, sitting at the bottom of the table, were forced to continue to change personnel, going with Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Mujeeb ur Rahman and leaving out Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan.

The first one hour of the match set the pattern of the game as Jonny Bairstow and Warner stitched together a 160-run stand. It was only in the 16th over that Punjab made a breakthrough with 20-year-old Ravi Bishnoi striking twice and packing off both the openers — Warner on 52 and Bairstow on 55-ball 97. Punjab’s bowlers held firm control of the rest of the innings as Hyderabad managed to only make 41 runs in the next 4 overs, losing 6 wickets and finishing on 201.

Was that enough though?

Well, by the 7th over, Mayank had been run out, Simran and KL Rahul too were gone and the Punjab’s score was 61/3. Nicolas Pooran smashed Abdul Samad for 28 runs in the 9th over and Punjab looked like they were back in the game but Glenn Maxwell once again fell cheaply – run out on 7 – and then Pooran followed, out on 77 in the 15th over.

Hyderabad won the game by 69 runs.