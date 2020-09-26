T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhoni’s Chennai Suffer Another Loss

On episode 7 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Chennai's second defeat of the season, in 3 outings.

Prithvi Shaw's 64 and a clinical bowling performance led by South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs on Friday night. Chasing a target of 176, CSK hardly ever looked capable of reaching the score and were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs.

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number 6 but managed go score just 15 runs off 12 balls. The team’s top-scorer once again was Faf du Plessis as both the openers once again could not score big.