Ajit Agarkar Predicts These 3 Teams Will Make IPL 2020 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are three out of the four teams which will qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, feels former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar.

While Mumbai and Delhi currently occupy the top two spots in the points table, KKR are placed at the fourth position.

"It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams – form wise and personnel wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team," said Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.