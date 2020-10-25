BCCI Announces Schedule for IPL 2020 Playoffs and Final

Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai.

The winner and the runner-up of the league stage will play Qualifier 1 on 5 November followed by the Eliminator between the third and the fourth placed teams, on 6 November.

While the team that loses the Eliminator will get knocked out there itself, the losing team from Qualifier 1 will get another shot at the final - in the Qualifier 2 match on 8 November.

The final of the season is on 10 November. All matches will start at 7:30pm IST.