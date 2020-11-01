With 1 Match Each, Which Teams Have Best Chance of Making Playoffs

Before the start of the last round on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) and Delhi Capitals (-0.159) are placed second and third respectively. Four other teams -- SunRisers Hyderabad (0.555), Kings XI Punjab (-0.133), Rajasthan Royals (-0.377), and Kolkata Knight Riders (-0.467) -- are locked with 12 points, with the net run rate separating them.

It is quite possible that the net run rate would break the tie after the 56th and last league match on Tuesday, should the teams finish with equal points.

Here are the scenarios for the six teams and what they need to do to seal spots in the playoffs before the last round of league games:

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi have lost their last four matches and thus their chances of qualification are in jeopardy ahead of their last game. Despite that, all they need to do is to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and ensure a second place finish in the league stage.

However, if they lose their match against RCB, they will depend on other results to ensure qualification. In that situation, they would need at least two of the three scenarios to happen: