IPL 2020: Pandya, Morris Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach

Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct during Mumbai's five-wicket victory in their last encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official release.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi," it added.