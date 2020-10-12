When Rahul Tewatia Played With a Fractured Foot & Still Scored 197

"We insisted, saying he doesn't need to run but just bat. After much reluctance, he went on to bat and struggled initially as it was painful. He took singles only when the ball went deep and didn't take doubles.

"After the first five overs, when I went in, he said he couldn't continue. I told him to take it five overs at a time.

“He managed to get to his fifty and told me he couldn’t continue. I pressed on. With 50 in the basket, he changed gears, starting to play his shots. His second fifty came in just 15-20 deliveries. Once he reached 100 in the 22nd over, he said he couldn’t continue as the pain got aggravated. But I asked him to try another five overs, and then another five overs. He carried on. Unfortunately, when he was on 197, he went for a scoop and was brilliantly caught at short fine-leg. The shot was certain to fetch him a four or a double but the fielder plucked it out of thin air,” added Thapar.