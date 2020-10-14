Pacers Natarajan, Saini Make Waves in IPL But Need to Learn More

Saini, on the other hand, has just begun to come into his own. The Delhi pace bowler began this IPL season well in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but then fell away as he went for pace.

But over the last matches, the India pace bowler has been on the money, producing a sharp incutter to get rid of the dangerous Tom Banton in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Saini was always known for his pace. Former India and Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir had to take on DDCA officials and selection panel to induct him from outside Delhi. Saini hasn't disappointed, managing to play a few ODIs and T20Is for India.

"He has been with the India team over the past two-three years, including at their net sessions. So, obviously, with that kind of set-up you generally improve in pace and strength. He has added a few yards of pace," coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, under whom he trained earlier before moving on, told IANS.

From being around 135 kmph, he has gone up to 145-150 kmph.