Batsmen Lacked Intent: McCullum on KKR’s Batting Approach vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum said that they were poor with the bat and lacked the intent which they talked about before the game, after his side’s 8-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 21 October.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, McCullum said, "RCB bowled really well. Siraj bowled excellent lines and lengths. He was able to present the seam and ask a few questions to our batsmen. Questions which, in the past, we would have answered better than what we did tonight.”

The 39-year-old former cricketer said that they expected RCB to come hard at them with pace as in Abu Dhabi, there’s a little help for the seam bowlers but rued the fact that they weren’t able to enter the game at any stage after being on 14/4.