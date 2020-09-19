CSK Restrict Mumbai Indians to 162/9 in IPL Season Opener

Openers Rohit and Quinton de Kock stitched a 46-run stand before falling in successive overs to reduce Mumbai to 48/2 in 5.1 overs.

Saurabh Tiwary, in his first IPL game in three years, smashed the first six of the season. He amassed 44 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (17 off 16 balls) before Faf du Plessis took two stunning catches in an over to change the game.

He fumbled out of the boundary, but Faf managed to release the ball and catch it again twice in the over bowled by Jadeja to dismiss Tiwary (42 off 31 balls) and Hardik Pandya (14 off 10 balls).

None of the incoming batsman after that managed to make a mark.

Ngidi, who was being smashed around the park during his initial overs, made a superb comeback to dismiss Kieron Pollard (18), Krunal Pandya (3) and James Pattinson (11).

Chahar bowled Trent Boult out for a duck as CSK restricted Mumbai Indians to a decent total.