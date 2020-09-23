IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma’s 80 Leads Mumbai Indians to 195/5 vs KKR 

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 54-ball 80 to help Mumbai Indians post 195/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday, 23 September.

Playing their campaign opener, KKR won the toss and opted to field first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their first match of the season.