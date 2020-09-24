IPL: Mumbai Indians Register 49-Run Win, KKR Lose Campaign Opener 

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (30) and NitishRana (24), however, scored at a brisk pace, taking their side past the 50-run mark in the next 2.4 overs.

The partnership didn't last too long as Rahul Chahar trapped Karthik before the wicket in the 11th over. Just when KKR managed to add another six runs, Keiron Pollard sent Rana back to reduce the opponents to 77/4 in 11.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded 43 runs in four overs against Chennai Super Kings, made a magnificent comeback and jolted KKR twice in an over. Both Eoin Morgan (16) Andre Russell (11) became the victim of Bumrah in the 16th over.

Boult struck again in the 17th over, this time to send back Nikhil Naik (1) as KKR reeled at 103/7. Pat Cummins, who had a horrible time with the ball earlier in the innings, showed his potential with the bat as he played a cameo of 12-ball 33 before being consumed by James Pattinson in the 19th over. Cummins innings somehow reduced the deficit but wasn't enough to help KKR cross the line as the two-time IPL champions fell 49 short of the target.

For Mumbai, Bumrah, Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Boult picked couple of wickets each.