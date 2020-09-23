IPL 2020: KKR Win Toss, Elect to Field First vs Mumbai Indians

Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during the toss of the match 5 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders’s are playing their first match of the season and Dinesh Karthik has won the toss against Mumbai Indians and elected to bowl first.

Both teams are based in Abu Dhabi and the match is being played at the their ‘home ground’ - Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR’s four foreign players are Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Mumbai Indians are playing the same XI they fielding in the game against Chennai Super Kings in the opener.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

