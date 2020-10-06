Suryakumar & Bowlers Take MI to 3rd-Straight Win, RR Lose Again

Three early wickets left Rajasthan Royals tottering at 12/3 inside the first three overs of their run chase.

Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal, who returned for his second game this season, was dismissed for a duck by Trent Boult on the second ball.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was finally handed the new ball, removed captain Steve Smith for 6 in the next over. Boult came back for the third over to remove dangerman Sanju Samson for a 3-ball duck.

From there, Buttler smashed a half-century and momentarily brought Rajasthan back into the game with a knock that included five maximums and four boundaries.

He put together 30 runs with Mahipal Lomror (11 off 13 balls) and stitched a 56-run stand with Tom Curran before Kieron Pollard’s catch at the boundary off a delivery by James Pattinson sent him packing.